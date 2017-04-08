Health Alert: GW court case, egg hunt, 5K race

Full background of colorful, vibrant, hand painted Easter eggs (Photo: jenifoto, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The George Washington Transplant Institute has survived a court challenge which threatened its existence.



The D.C. State Health Planning and Development Agency has reaffirmed the Certificate of Need for the Hospital's kidney transplant program.

GW can now continue to operate its transplant program, created to improve access to the area's underserved patients. D.C. has one of the highest incidences of end-stage renal disease in the country.



Parents bring your kids to a different type of "Egg Hunt" Saturday. From 9 to 5 p.m., Lice Clinics of America Herndon, VA is opening its doors offering Super Lice & Lice Egg removal treatments free of charge.



Sunday, break out your running and your dancing shoes for the Silver Spring 5K Race and Dance-A-Thon. The run/walk is from 8 a.m. to noon. At the same time, dancers can do their thing for as little or as long as they want.

Proceeds will benefit The WellnessPlex Global Health Foundation.

