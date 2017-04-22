Health Alert: FDA approves treatment for MS

A doctor speaks with a patient (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

The FDA has approved a game changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis.

The drug, Ocrevous, is approved for use against the most common form of MS - the relapsing-remitting type. It's also the first drug specifically approved for primary progressive MS, a very aggressive form of the disease that affects 10 to 15 percent of MS patients. Ocrevous is not a cure, but it does offer new hope to some of the 400,000 people with MS.



We're not there yet, but a frog in Southern India could provide the best medicine against the flu. Researchers found antiviral peptides in skin mucus secreted by this frog can kill the H1 variety of influenza viruses that can affect humans.



At 9, runners and walkers take off along the Comeback Trail to raise stroke awareness. It's open to participants of all abilities and stroke survivors in various stages of recovery. Check in begins at 8 AM at the Jefferson Memorial Plaza in SW.

And Sibley Memorial Hospital is a "2017 Top Performer." The only hospital in D.C. with the designation from the educational arm of the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.



