Health Alert: DC gets gold star for helping residents live healthier

Congratulations! A gold star for Washington, D.C. when it comes to helping residents live healthier lives and enabling communities to thrive.

After a 2-year assessment, the District was recognized by CityHealth, a project of the de Beaumont Foundation, as a leading city for policies that improve the optimal health and well-being of its residents. D.C. was one of 5 cities to receive a gold star out of 40-large cities ranked.

In what may seem like a stretch, a new study finds climate change may explain the rise in diabetes. Dutch scientists believe a 1°C, rise in environmental temperature could account for more than 100,000 new diabetes cases per year in the USA alone.

It's all about brown adipose tissue or BAT. BAT which generates heat energy from burning fat, is activated by exposure to cold. But in warmer climates, the activation status of brown fat is lower, which may lead to insulin resistance and diabetes.



Tuesday is Diabetes Alert Day. It's a one day wake-up call to all of us about the seriousness of diabetes, especially when it is left undiagnosed or untreated. Diabetes affects more than 29-million Americans. 1 in 4 American are not even aware they may have diabetes.

