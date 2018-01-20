Health Alert: Breastfeeding could protect moms from Type 2 Diabetes

Health Alert (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Breast milk gives a baby all the vitamins and nutrients needed in the first six months of life, and, it's packed with disease-fighting substances that protect your baby from illness.

But breastfeeding could also protect mom from Type 2 diabetes later in life.

The results of a 30 year national study shows Women Who Breastfeed Six Months or More Reduced Their Type 2 Diabetes Risk by 50 Percent.

Women who breastfed for six months or less had a 25 percent reduction in their diabetes risk.

The long-term benefits of breastfeeding were similar for both black and white women.

The Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest in the world.

Good for the heart and protects against some cancers.

An new research finds it may help keep people healthy and independent as they age by boosting activity, weight, energy levels, and muscle strength.

Four different studies, followed nearly 6-thousand participants ages, 60 and older.

Those who adhered to the diet the most were overall less than half as likely to become frail over a nearly four-year period compared with those who followed it the least.

A Mediterranean Diet is loaded with anti-inflammatory foods, consisting mainly of plant based foods like fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, and nuts.

Packing on a few extra pounds in winter may not be entirely your fault.

It could be the lack of sunlight.

Canadian researchers suggest, the insufficient sunlight exposure we get in winter may be promoting fat storage and that contributes to the typical winter weight gain.

The other reason maybe all those holiday treats we can't stop eating.

