Health Alert: Blood donors needed in Virginia

Blood test tubes. Samples in a rack. (Photo: Bet_Noire)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An urgent call for blood donors in Virginia.

RELATED: Officials say blood donors urgently needed across Virginia

During the summer months there's an increase in accidents and trauma cases, but blood supplies nationwide are dangerously low due to a severe dip in donations following the July 4th holiday.

Virginia Blood Services is projecting a shortfall of 1,700 donations per week in its service area this month.

Donors of all blood types are needed, but donations from O-negative donors — the universal blood type — are especially important. Platelet donations, which have a shelf life of only five days and are needed for those being treated for cancer, are in high demand as well. Just one donor can save three lives.

Did you know coffee is good for you? Great, in fact.

Two major studies find coffee may help you live longer. And the more you drink ---the lower your risk of death from heart disease, diabetes or even cancer. The results were consistent among the more than 700,000 study participants from a variety of racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. And they were the same for those of us who prefer decaf.

An estimated two and a quarter billion cups of coffee are consumed somewhere in the world each day.

So drink up and live longer!



© 2017 WUSA-TV