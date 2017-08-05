Health Alert: August is National Immunization Awareness month

Vaccination, boy receives a vaccination in doctors office. (Photo: stefanamer)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - August is National Immunization Awareness month.



With 31-days left until the start of school, parents if your child needs to be vaccinated, the time to do it is now. In Prince George's County, the Health Department is holding immunization clinics for county residents at the Cheverly Health Center and D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center.

To make an appointment, call 301-583-3300. Parents can also get their kids vaccinated at local pharmacies, grocery stores and urgent care centers.

Here's some unappetizing food for thought if you're hosting or attending a birthday party.

Researchers at Clemson University found that the saliva spread from blowing out birthday candles increases bacteria in the icing by 1,400 percent.

The good news is most of that bacteria is not harmful to humans. So just eat the cake, and not the icing.



And this may come as a surprise. People who drink alcohol 3 to 4 times a week are less likely to develop diabetes than those who never drink.

Men and women who consumed seven or more drinks of wine per week had a 25 to 30 percent lower risk of diabetes compared with those having less than one drink of wine per week.

