Health Alert: April is Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - April is Women's Eye Health & Safety Month.



Did you know two-thirds of blindness and visual impairment occur in women? But more than three-fourths of visual impairment is preventable or correctable.

A comprehensive dilated eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist is necessary to find eye diseases in the early stages when treatment to prevent vision loss is most effective.



We want you to "Light It Up Blue" for World Autism Day. All this month, Autism Speaks is dedicated to increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorders.

Autism Speaks also works to advance research into causes and better treatments for autism spectrum disorders and related conditions.



Monday begins National Public Health Week.

The aim is to create the healthiest nation in one generation. Understanding the power of prevention, advocating for healthy and fair policies, sharing strategies for successful partnerships are just a few of the ways to champion a strong public health system.

