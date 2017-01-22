Health Alert: Abortions drop to lowest level since 1974

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Abortions in the U.S. have dropped to the lowest level since 1974, which is under one million.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights, attributes the drop to the increased availability of affordable, long-lasting contraceptives and the surge of abortion restrictions in many states that have forced some clinics to close.

In senior health, there has been a decline in the prevalence of dementia.

University of Michigan researchers studied more than 21,000 adults over age 65, using data from the Health and Retirement study from 2000 and 2012.

The overall prevalence of dementia decreased from 11.6 percent in 2000 to 8.8 percent in 2012. The authors believe the decline is primarily due to an increase in baseline education level and better treatments for cardiovascular risk factors including diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

