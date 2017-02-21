A friendship formed because of Tourette Syndrome

(Photo: WUSA9)

DUMFRIES, Va. (WUSA*9)--Last year WUSA*9 reporter, Nikki Burdine, revealed something very personal. She has Tourette Syndrome. Tourette's is a neurological disorder. It's characterized by involuntary movements or vocalizations called tics.

After Nikki went public, the most wonderful thing happened. She forged a very special friendship with a little boy from Prince William County. His name is Conor. Here is their story.

We all have something. Something that makes us unique. That little thing that sets us apart from everyone else. Sometimes it's more obvious than others.

Conor Canonico's quirk is Tourette Syndrome, or Tourette's. It's also mine.

Conor's mom reached out to me after a story I did about my diagnosis with Tourette Syndrome.

Conor was being bullied at school for his tics, and having a hard time explaining to his classmates why he did strange things.

"They would say, 'Hey Conor, stop doing that you're annoying,'" says Conor.

So Conor came to WUSA*9 - and we made a video explaining our tics and what Tourette's is and isn't.

It's hard to accept something you don't understand - but how do you explain to a group of 10 year olds what a neurological disease is?

You bring a friend. So we decided to take our show on the road--to Conor's school in Dumfries, Virginia.

And we opened the floor to questions.

"Once I saw Conor come in our classroom for the first time and then I saw him sniff his fingers. I was like, 'Conor, why are you sniffing your fingers?' And he said it's a disability," stated one of Conor's classmates.

We didn't break down the chemical imbalance of the brain. Instead, focusing on something 10 and 11-year-olds can understand. So we hit the 'play' button to allow our video to roll.

Nikki on tape: "And it doesn't make us weird....Well, it does make us weird. But its okay to be weird right? It makes us different. Everyone has something. If you see us doing our tics, just know we are having a moment."

Conor on tape: "We are all weird."

Nikki on tape: "It's cool to be weird."

Conor on tape: "I don't want all of them to go away."

Nikki on tape: "Why not?"

Conor on tape: "Because I think it makes me special."

Accepting the differences. Embracing the weird. That's the first step to understanding.

Tourette's can be a chronic condition lasting a life time. But for most people, according to the National Institutes of Health, the tics improve after the late teens or early adulthood. This was the case for Nikki--who learned how to control her tics with therapy and medication.

