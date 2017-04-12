Toddler with weeks to live needs bone marrow donor

BRADENTON, FLA. (WTSP) - At just a year old, Emilie Meza has the energy that lights up a room.
You would never realize she’s going through something very heartbreaking, fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Emilie started chemotherapy just a year and a half ago. After having a bone marrow biopsy, tests showed she needed a bone marrow transplant.
The family has about 2 and a half weeks to find a donor.
Click here for more info on donating, FAQs
“I beg as a mother with my heart in my hand for everyone to get tested,” says Roxana Meza, Emilie's mom.
How can you help? Visit the GoFundMe page and donate here
Here's another family bone marrow drives:
April 15, 2017
9 a.m.- 1p.m.
Southern Technical Collage
298 Havendale Blvd Auurndale, FL
If you would like to donate or want to help you can get more information here.
