1 in 3 American adults at risk for kidney disease

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - March is National Kidney month. One in three American adults are at risk for kidney disease and the numbers continue to rise.

In the US, 26 million adults now suffer from chronic kidney disease. That's up from 20 million just a few years ago. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease at NIH, says the main drivers of kidney disease in this country are the alarming rates of diabetes & high blood pressure.

"One in 4 Americans with diabetes will develop kidney disease. 1 in 5 with high blood pressure will develop kidney disease and that's really the tragedy," Rodgers said.

The other tragedy is that most people are unaware they're at high risk.

"If you have diabetes; if you have high blood pressure, if you have a family history of people with kidney disease--these diseases tend to run in families -- then you're at high risk and should be tested," Rodgers added.

There are two tests, a blood test to determine how your kidneys are filtering out waste products and a urine test to determine the amount present of the protein, albumin.

"If you find out you have kidney disease, there are life style changes, exercise, diet, stress managers .to slow that progression to end stage kidney disease," Rodgers stated.

For more information visit: https://www.kidney.org/kidneydisease/kidneyQuiz

