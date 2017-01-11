Harris Co. deputy accused of having sex with an animal

Andrew C. Sustaita, a six-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was immediately relieved of duty Monday and accused of producing obscene material online.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was fired and charged with felony obscenity on Monday.

Andrew C. Sustaita, a six-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is accused of bestiality or having sex with an animal. He was immediately relieved of duty Monday and accused of producing obscene material online.

Authorities identified Sustaita as a suspect during an investigation led by the Sheriff’s Office’s High Tech Crime Unit. Investigators were contacted about obscene material coming from an account in Harris County and determined Sustaita was involved.

“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

(© 2017 KHOU)