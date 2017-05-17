Gov. Inslee signs 12-month birth control refill bill

birth control pills (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that would let women get a 12-month refill of their birth control prescriptions instead of a month at the time.



Inslee signed the measure Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. June Robinson, easily passed the Legislature, winning approval by wide margins in the Democratic-controlled House in March and the Republican-led Senate last month. Under the new law, any health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2018 that includes contraceptive coverage must reimburse for a 12-month supply, unless the patient requests a smaller supply.



The plan also must allow patients to receive the drugs, if available, on-site at the provider's office.

