Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

Dayton paused his speech to take a drink of water, seemed to waver a bit, and then collapsed.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, a doctor who responded immediately when the governor fell to Minnesota Public Radio Dayton's condition is "stable." He was revived and left the chamber on his own.

Eric Dayton, the governor's son, said on Twitter that he was with his dad and "he's doing great."

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

Dayton turns 70 on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Silence in the House Chamber after Gov. Dayton faints during State of the State Address.. prayers please.. pic.twitter.com/HWxjnUYeOM — John Croman (@JohnCroman) January 24, 2017

