Girlfriend of murder, kidnapping suspect facing murder charges

Nikkia Cooper (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A woman who police said played an active role in the killing of two people and the kidnapping of an 11-year-old is facing murder charges.

Nikkia Cooper, 25, is the girlfriend of the prime suspect, Curtis Atkinson, Jr.

Curtis Atkinson, Jr.

They are both charged with the murders of Atkinson's parents, Curtis and Ruby Atkinson. Police said both are currently in the custody of the Metropolitan Police Department, but have waived extradition and are expected to return to Charlotte Wednesday night.

Police said they also kidnapped 11-year-old Arieyana Forney who was the granddaughter of the Atkinsons' and was living with them in the home where the two bodies were found.

The search for the girl ended Sunday in Washington, D.C., when police spotted the car.

Atkinson and Cooper were arrested and the 11-year-old was turned over to Mecklenburg County Child Services.

"I think we are very fortunate that she was returned alive and well," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Cameron Selvey.

Selvey said there is no question the little girl was in grave danger.

"She was in the custody of two people that we are charging with a double homicide, so there is obviously not a lot of respect for life from these two," Selvey explained.

