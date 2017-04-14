Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in Boston double murder

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been found not guilty of murder in the 2012 shooting of two men on a Boston street.

A jury returned the verdict late Friday afternoon in Suffolk Superior Court.

Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were shot to death as they waited at a stoplight in the early morning of July 16, 2012.

Hernandez, 27, is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the 2013 shooting of Oldin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez' fiancee at the time of murder.

The jury had begun deliberations last Friday.

The only charge Hernandez was found guilty on by this jury was unlawful gun possession and was sentenced to 4-5 years in state prsion for that.

