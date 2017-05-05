Ferguson activist in iconic photo found dead in car

FERGUSON, MO - AUGUST 11 | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man known for his activism in the City of Ferguson was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle late Thursday.

Edward Crawford, 27, of St. Louis County is known in the community for his activism in Ferguson. He’s also the face of an iconic photo that has been seen across the country of him on the front lines during protests in Ferguson over the shooting death of Michael Brown. The photo taken by the Post-Dispatch won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015.

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he was our local champion. RIP pic.twitter.com/RHtBEB174G — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) May 5, 2017

Two witnesses told police Crawford was in the backseat of the vehicle they were in, which was traveling eastbound on Salisbury approaching Blair, when he started expressing he was distraught over personal matters. The witnesses heard Crawford rummaging in the backseat, then heard a gunshot and observed Crawford had sustained gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and said the incident appears to be suicide, however homicide was requested to the scene, but the incident was determined to be handled at a district-level. The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.

In September 2016 well-known Ferguson activist Darren Seals was found shot inside a burning car in Riverview. Seals was known locally as a rapper and nationally as a leader of protests after the shooting death of Michael Brown.

There’s been speculation that Seals’ murder may be related to a similar case from November 2014, when 20-year-old Deandre Joshua was found shot to death inside a car in Ferguson. St. Louis County Police say they are aware of the similarities, but do not have any information that would point to them being linked. There have been no new developments in either case.

