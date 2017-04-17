What's on DR. PHIL! 4/17-4/21! All new!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, April 17

Show #15201 (TV 14 (L))



“Transracial in America: The Rachel Dolezal Controversy”



ALL-NEW! Former NAACP Chapter President Rachel Dolezal dominated headlines when she was outed by her own parents for “posing as a black woman when she is actually white.” The civil rights activist has been accused of being a cultural appropriator, an impersonator who was donning “black face,” and a race traitor. Rachel is back in the news and has written a new book titled, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World. In a one-on-one interview with Dr. Phil, Rachel addresses why she says she “ran away” when a local reporter asked her if she was African-American and if her parents are white. And, what does she have to say to people who called her a “race faker” and an “ethnic fraud” who misrepresented herself to others? (CTD)



Tuesday, April 18

Show #15113 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“‘I Fear My 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter’s Negligence Will Kill Her and Disable Her Baby!’”



ALL-NEW! Krystina claims raising her out-of-control daughter, Samantha, was a constant struggle between keeping up with her lies and cutting school. Now, the 19-year-old is pregnant by a 33-year-old man. Samantha says she just wants the support of her mother who she claims was always too busy or drunk to take care of her growing up. Krystina initially brought her best friend, Ingrid, to the show as her support. However, Ingrid told producers she has seen a completely different side of Krystina since flying out to Los Angeles and was shocked by her behavior. Hear what happened during their hotel stay in Los Angeles. Dr. Phil gets to the bottom of what is really going on with Krystina and Samantha’s tumultuous relationship. And, Dr. Travis Stork, host of The Doctors, discusses the potential risks for Samantha’s baby. (CTD)

Wednesday, April 19

Show #15124 (TV 14 (L))



“‘Dr. Phil, My Mom is Obsessed with Me and Competes with My Boyfriend for My Affection!’”



ALL-NEW! Twenty-six-year-old Stefanie says that ever since her mother, Cheryl’s, divorce 11 years ago, Cheryl has been absolutely obsessed with her and has turned Stefanie into her spouse in every sense, except intimately. Stefanie says her mom demands daily phone calls and texts, has no sense of boundaries and has used her as a confidant ever since she was a child. Stefanie says she believes her mom is guilty of “emotional incest”! The troubles in their relationship came to a head when Stefanie began dating Michael, who claims Cheryl is less of a mother and more of a “smother” and has been hell-bent on destroying their relationship, all under the guise of being a devoted mom. Cheryl says ever since Michael came into the picture, Stefanie’s view of their relationship has been poisoned and her disrespect has been amped up. Can Dr. Phil help bring some peace to this fierce family feud? (CTD)

Thursday, April 20

Show #15119 (TV 14 (S)(D))



“‘My Ex is Shaking Me Down for Money after Falsely Accusing Me of a Crime – So Why Should I Pay Child Support?’”

ALL-NEW! Steve and his fiancée, Jen, claim his ex, Robyn, coached his 12-year-old daughter, Alyssa, to accuse him of sexual abuse. Although authorities closed the case after investigating, Steve and Jen say they’re still struggling financially as a result of the investigation and do not want to pay child support. Robyn claims that Steve is a deadbeat dad who is just trying to avoid financial responsibility. Estate management attorney and author Ann Margaret Carrozza discusses the financial impacts of raising children with an ex and the repercussions of not paying child support, as discussed in her first book, Love and Money: Protecting Yourself from Angry Exes, Wacky Relatives, Con Artists, and Inner Demons, which includes a forward written by Dr. Phil. (CTD)

Friday, April 21

Show #15105 (TV 14 (L))

“‘I Want My 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter Out of My House!’”

ALL-NEW! Sandi says her husband of 12 years, Iain, has never been able to bond with her now-15-year-old daughter, Samantha, whom she claims he despises. Sandi says she and Iain are constantly fighting and he has threatened to kick his stepdaughter out of the house four to five times in the last year. Iain says his stepdaughter is lazy, inconsiderate, unmotivated and a master manipulator who is destroying their marriage, and he wants her out of his house at the end of the school year. But Sandi claims Iain’s mother is also a big problem and constantly stirs the pot by spying on her and her daughter and reporting everything to Iain. Sandi says her husband is always protecting his mother and treats her more like his wife and Sandi like his servant. Now, Sandi says she feels like she has to choose between her husband and her daughter. Who will Sandi choose? Will Sandi and Iain be able to save their marriage? (CTD)

