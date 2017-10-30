Wake Up Washington moment: Kevin Spacey sexual violence allegations

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - This morning on Wake Up Washington, Larry Miller & Jan Jeffcoat, reported on allegations that House of Cards actor, Kevin Spacey, made unwanted sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. He was 14 at the time.

Rapp detailed his experience in an interview with Buzzfeed saying the two were at a party at Spacey's apartment when, at the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, according to Rapp.

Spacey, took to twitter, to apologize.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," he wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.."

People on social media were highly critical of Spacey's statements.

"As a young woman, who very much looks up to you [Kevin Spacey] as an artist, I'm deeply distraught over this," said Ally in a post on twitter.

"I've been drunk a fair amount of times and never once have I climbed on top of a 14-year old," said Spencer Cammarano on social media.

Both Miller and Jeffcoat discussed the allegations and pointed out other high-profile actors/producers facing similar allegations like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

Miller, who worked at Pittsburgh Action Against Rape while in graduate school, said there is power in numbers and as more people come forward more people will feel comfortable sharing their stories.

