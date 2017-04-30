TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after shooting in Germantown
-
Manhunt for escaped prisoner
-
Arcadia High School student films elaborate 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone
-
Saturday night weather forecast
-
Too Many Zooz live performance
-
New child care law could cost DC parents
-
WUSA9 meteorologists talk about the 2002 La Plata tornado
-
Naked woman walks through Atlanta Airport
-
The christening of the Indiana, the Navy's newest submarine
-
19th annual Maryland Day at UMD
More Stories
-
Prisoner in jail for attempting to murder cops on the runApr 28, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
Mystery in Virginia: Someone is shaving other people's catsApr 29, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
-
This robot could clean your house and get coffeeApr 30, 2017, 11:07 a.m.