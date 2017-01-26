This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

(Photo: National Zoo)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9's very own reporter Pete Muntean started the cutest Twitter battle.

The 🔑 to a great press release? Seal pups! Thanks for the cuteness, @NationalZoo! pic.twitter.com/vCOgaz8NhN — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 25, 2017

The birth a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.

The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Then a Norfolk, Virginia woman threw the hammer down, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.

What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff

And she got plenty of takers.

USAToday