This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

January 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9's very own reporter Pete Muntean started the cutest Twitter battle.

The birth a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.

The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.

Then a Norfolk, Virginia woman threw the hammer down, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.

What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.

The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff

And she got plenty of takers.

