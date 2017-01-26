This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9's very own reporter Pete Muntean started the cutest Twitter battle.
The 🔑 to a great press release? Seal pups! Thanks for the cuteness, @NationalZoo! pic.twitter.com/vCOgaz8NhN— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 25, 2017
The birth a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.
The Washington, D.C. zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
Then a Norfolk, Virginia woman threw the hammer down, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.
Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
@NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
.@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses. #CuteanimalTweetOff
You know what we need today? A #cuteanimal tweet-off. @VAAquarium @NationalZoo @VirginiaZoo (thx @petemuntean for the inspiration) pic.twitter.com/QmTYaen70O— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
And she got plenty of takers.
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @ZooATL @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami #cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
@ZooATL @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami *mic drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/go8i7gWAAF— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 25, 2017
#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, 2017
We're here for the #CuteAnimalTweetOff. Bring it on! @SarahJanetHill @MontereyAq @TNAquarium @GeorgiaAquarium pic.twitter.com/Tc0jRZVX91— National Aquarium (@NatlAquarium) January 25, 2017
