Should you even use a toilet seat cover?

There's no question most of us look for a toilet seat cover before we close our stall door and answer mother nature's call. But a growing number of researchers say while toilet seat covers provide peace of mind, they don't provide protection against viruses and bacteria.

In an interview with USA Today, Kelly Reynolds, a researcher at the University of Arizona, said toilet seat covers have holes which tiny bacteria and viruses can easily pass through. The covers, she adds, don't stop germs but the risk of a germ transmission from the toilet seat to your skin is highly unlikely.

"That's because toilets seats are not a vehicle for the transmission of infectious agents-you won't catch anything," said Dr. William Schaffner professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in an interview with the Huffington Post.

Experts say many of the microbes people come in contact with in a restroom are harmless and pose little risk to one's health. The best course of action while in a restroom - flush the toilet!



