Md. restaurant closes for weather, opens for storm crews

THURMONT, MD. (WUSA9) - A restaurant in Thurmont closed Tuesday just so they could feed crews working during the winter storm.

“Because of the weather today Donna’s closed, but she decided to come in by herself to cook breakfast snow crews this morning,” Thurmont Mayor John A. Kinnaird said.

Donna is the owner of Bollinger's Restaurant. During the storm Tuesday, she was not only owner but the cashier, waitress and the cook.

“This is the first time I have served exclusively to the road crews, policemen…but during the blizzard of 2011 I was the only restaurant open for three days,” Donna said. “That is what we did!”

Donna said she keeps her place open because she loves her customers.

“These are my customers,” Donna said. “Whether it is rain or sleeting, snowing or sunshine…come on spring!”

Donna said she couldn’t have done it without the help of her husband.

