Man wins car, to take road trip before going blind

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - George Abbott held on to a Hyundai SUV for five nights and six days -- and he’s not letting go now.



The federal worker from Springfield won the Tucson at the Washington Auto Show on Sunday.

And then WUSA9 found out about his story.

The lawyer for the Department of Education says he’s slowly losing his eyesight, and won’t be able to drive at all at some point. Before that happens, he’s taking his dad, who is already blind, on a long, cross-country road trip.

And when they’re done traveling, Abbott says he’s not keeping the SUV. He’s giving it to a friend in Las Vegas who he’s already helped get her GED and get into college.

