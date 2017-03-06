Courtesy of NPS Photo/ Beth Parnicza (Photo: NPS Photo/ Beth Parnicza)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Cambridge, Md. opens to the public on March 11, 2017, hoping to enlighten visitors about the historic life that Harriet Tubman lived.

Tubman, who was born into slavery in Dorchester County, Md. in 1822, served as one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad – bringing over 70 enslaved people north to new lives of freedom. She dedicated her life to being an abolitionist, Civil War spy and nurse, suffragist and humanitarian.

The $22 million center features an exhibit hall, offering an immersive display highlighting the landscape of the Choptank River region and the surroundings which shaped Tubman’s early years. Outside the visitor center is a three-quarter mile walking path through the legacy garden, in addition to ranger-led programs and additional sites along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. A museum store, information desk, research library, and restrooms are also available.

The opening weekend on March 11-12 will festivities including reenactors, lectures and writing workshops.

In a statement provided by the National Park Service, "Visitors are invited to enjoy a weekend of activities exploring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman on the very landscape where she grew up, formed her ideals and strong family connections, escaped to freedom, and returned to lead her friends and family out of bondage. Participate in special programs, and explore the film and exhibits inside the visitor center."

For more details on the schedule for the weekend, visit the park website.

(© 2017 WUSA)