For the Gram: Only in DC do residents brave the cold for a great picture

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Only in DC would people brave the cold for a good picture.

That was the case Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens, WUSA9 Reporter Sarah Konsmo found people down on the mall taking pictures of the sunrise over the Washington Monument overlooking a frozen reflecting pool.

So how do they stay warm? One photographer said he "layers up" -- wearing up to three layers.

He also takes cover when he can in the Lincoln Memorial.

If you got some photos in the cold, send them to us, we'll be happy to share them!

