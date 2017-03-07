Facebook begins flagging 'disputed' (fake) news

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two seniors killed in Charles Co. car accident
-
2 killed after car collides with utility pole
-
Mother of 2 died in Waldorf, Md. car crash
-
Man dies after fighting over parking
-
Father stabbed to death at a mall
-
New PTSD center opens for firefighters, paramedics
-
Va. man running for delegate thinks women shouldn't vote
-
Suspect wanted for stabbing security guard to death
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Prince George's Co. mom kills son
More Stories
-
3 injured in paintball attacks in DC, police sayMar. 7, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
-
Funding for refugees often falls shortMar. 6, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Rockville considers new immigration enforcement rulesMar. 7, 2017, 12:32 a.m.