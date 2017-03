Even pandas love the snow!

Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Bei Bei are having a snow day too at the National Zoo, even though it's closed to the public.

DC got a wintry mix overnight and city residents woke up to slick roads and school delays.

Watch the stream live here. It's a live camera so sometimes the pandas move out of the camera's shot view.

