DC eagle protects eggs in nest after snowfall

Courtesy: USDA

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC's famed eagles Mr. President and The First Lady have captured the hearts of America since they paired up in 2014 at the U.S. National Arboretum.

But as a March snowfall rolls through the DC Metro area, The First Lady is trying to keep her laid eggs warmed through the cold.

Two eggs are being incubated in the nest -- DC5 was laid on Feb. 23 at approximately 4:26 pm. DC4 was laid Feb. 19 at 6:24 pm.

You can watch the Eagle cam live here.

