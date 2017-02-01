5 fun facts about bobcats

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In case you missed it, a bobcat named Ollie remains at-large after escaping from the National Zoo.

RELATED: Bobcat escapes from National Zoo

While we patiently wait for the return of Ollie, here are five facts about the bobcat species, shared by the National Zoo website:

Most bobcats live between five and 15 years in the wild. One zoo has reported having bobcat that lived to be 34. Bobcats are often mixed up with the lynx. The cats are similarly sized, however lynx live in cold, snowy northern latitudes while bobcats reside mostly in North America, and can live in a variety of habitats. Bobcats tend to range in weight between 9 and 33 pounds, and with a shoulder height of 1 to 2 feet tall. Ollie is reported to be 25 pounds. Bobcats can run up to 30 miles per hour. Their stealthy stride assists them in hunting. The diet of bobcats consist mostly of rabbits, hares, and rodents. They are primarily terrestrial, and often can travel up to seven miles in an evening patrolling for prey.

As of Wednesday morning, officials have called off the search for the bobcat, but encourage local residents to stay on the lookout.

RELATED: Bobcat search suspended

Learn more about Ollie and other bobcats, here.

(© 2017 WUSA)