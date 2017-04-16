Family tearfully remembers Facebook Live shooting victim as search continues for killer

The city wide search is ongoing for Steve Stephens.

The 37-year-old is accused of allegedly fatally shooting Robert Godwin, Sr., 74, on East 93rd Street as he broadcast the incident on Facebook.

Godwin's family broke down as they described the type of person he was to WKYC.

"He was very good hearted...he would give you the shirt off of his back."





Steve Stephens is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630 remains at large.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if he is seen please call 9-1-1.

