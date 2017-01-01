HEADLINES
Updated 5:15 PM. EST
President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LIPresident Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI President Trump predicted the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points in an interview on Fox's pregame show, citing his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft.
- 4 hours ago
Rival basketball teams come together for teen with cancerRival basketball teams come together for teen with cancer Two rival high school basketball teams came together to be on the same team. It was all for Austin Cohen, a 16-year-old student fighting for his life, battling a rare form of cancer.
- 22 hours ago
Saying goodbye to Bunce, America's PuppySaying goodbye to Bunce, America's Puppy
- 3 days ago
#HeartLove: Informing & inspiring you to improve heart health#HeartLove: Informing & inspiring you to improve heart health WUSA9 has launched an important month-long initiative in February called Heart Love. It's our commitment to informing you, inspiring you, and helping you change your lives with us.
- 3 days ago
FOUND: 82-year-old woman from VirginaFOUND: 82-year-old woman from Virgina Police found an 82-year-old woman from Staunton, Virginia.
- 8 hours ago
Officer fires gun after suspect accused of breaking into carsOfficer fires gun after suspect accused of breaking into cars Bladensburg Police Officers fired a gun at suspects who are accused of breaking into vehicles in Prince George's County late Saturday night.
- 13 hours ago
Hosts speak out against proposed Airbnb billHosts speak out against proposed Airbnb bill Just days after a D.C. councilman introduced a bill regulating home-sharing sites like Airbnb and Vacation Rentals By Owner, some hosts are speaking out to WUSA9 about their concerns.
- 1 day ago
FOUND: 13-year-old Northeast D.C. boyFOUND: 13-year-old Northeast D.C. boy Metropolitan Police found a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Northeast D.C.
- 8 hours ago
Woman walks in shoes of local Syrian refugeesWoman walks in shoes of local Syrian refugees Just like many of us, one local viewer wanted to know what it's like to be a refugee.
- 1 day ago
Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban nationwideFederal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
- 1 day ago
Travel ban blocks Syrian refugee family headed to AlexandriaTravel ban blocks Syrian refugee family headed to Alexandria Faraj Aljamous and his family had been due to arrive at Dulles on inauguration day for a long awaited reunion with his brother. But their flight was canceled, and they were forced to rebook this week. Now the Syrian refugees are caught in President Trump's travel ban.
- 1 day ago
Va. fifth-grader creates board game 'Immigrant's Nightmare'Va. fifth-grader creates board game 'Immigrant's Nightmare' At the border wall with only one skill? Nope. Sorry, you have to go back. That's actually a game a Fairfax County student created as his way of dealing with the issues surrounding immigration.
- 1 day ago
Dancing cancer patient dies after 2-year battleDancing cancer patient dies after 2-year battle
- 1 day ago
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonLIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston The latest on Super Bowl LI events, concerts, celeb sightings and parties in Houston
- 2 hours ago
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote nowWhich Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
- 4 hours ago
84 Lumber website crashes after commercial about immigration
Review: Lady Gaga preaches unity during high-flying Super Bowl set
#BoycottBudweiser? Budweiser Super Bowl ad sparks immigrant debate
Turkish Airlines sponsorship on Fox pregame show causes a stir
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
Understanding genetic differences between breast cancer tumors is key to…
Evanger's voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef dog food
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
Trump to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street rules through executive orders
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
As concerns mount over LGBT rights, study shows lack of protections
Judge: Virginia can join challenge to Trump's travel ban
Trump sanctions Iranian companies, individuals tied to missiles
2 arrested after sex act on store display
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
White House insists Yemen raid was well-planned, successful
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
3 mins ago 9:46 p.m.
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
PHOTOS: Touchdowns in Super Bowl LI
-
44 mins ago 9:05 p.m.
Review: Lady Gaga preaches unity during high-flying Super Bowl set
-
-
1 hour ago 8:37 p.m.
#BoycottBudweiser? Budweiser Super Bowl ad sparks immigrant debate
-
-
1 hour ago 8:19 p.m.
Immigrants rush to US amid travel ban lift
-
-
2 hour ago 7:35 p.m.
-
-
3 hour ago 6:53 p.m.
Turkish Airlines sponsorship on Fox pregame show causes a stir
-
4 mins ago 9:45 p.m.
GAME BLOG: Falcons lose fumble, Pats drive for TD, Atlanta up 28-20
-
-
3 hour ago 6:25 p.m.
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
3 hour ago 6:19 p.m.
3,000+ without power in Va. on Super Bowl Sunday
-
4 hour ago 5:56 p.m.
Puppy Bowl could bring new hope for shelter dogs
-
-
-
