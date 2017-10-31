Elderly Arkansas woman shoots, kills man who allegedly broke into her home

Credit: WREG

An elderly woman in Marion killed a 19-year-old man after he allegedly broke into her home Sunday morning, police said.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said an alarm company received a burglary alarm call at 3:31 a.m. Sunday at a house on Marion Lake Road.

The company then made contact with the homeowner, a woman in her late-80's that lives by herself.

Once authorities arrived on scene the woman told them she ordered the intruder to leave her home. She said he "advanced towards her" and that's when she shot him in self-defense.

"Of course it makes you a little more concerned about your neighborhood if you have people that are breaking into homes," said John Rimmer.

Rimmer said the attempted burglar was allegedly under the influence of "something" and wrecked his car.

"At first, it was told that he thought he was walking to his house," Rimmer said. "I didn't know where his house is. In this neighborhood I assume."

Neighbors told WREG that the man lived nearby, but not in the same neighborhood.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

