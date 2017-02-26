Teachers turn to internet to help raise money for classrooms

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - It's a common frustration among some teachers all across the country.

Many feel there just isn't enough money in the budget to fund all of the projects they would like to see in their classrooms.

Now teachers are turning to the internet to help raise money to help their students.

Seventy five percent all the public schools in America have at least one teacher who has posted a project on DonorsChoose.org.

On the site, teachers specifically raise money for classroom projects like new technology, school supplies, and in low-income area, teachers are raising money for basic necessities for their kids.

WUSA9 visited Ms. Jennifer Fitzpatrick's first grade class at Amidon Bowen Elementary School in Southwest, D.C.

Fitzpatrick describes this as a high poverty school.

She says she has raised over $30,000 not only for iPads so that her kids have access to education activities, but she has also raised money to make sure her kids have food to eat, and fresh clean clothes to wear.

"All I want them to focus on is learning," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says complete strangers from all over the country from as far as Alaska have donated to her campaigns.

(© 2017 WUSA)