Never forgotten: Columbine High School tragedy

it was 18 years ago today, April 20 Please pause and remember the 13 lives taken in the Columbine High School tragedy on April 20 in 1999.

KUSA 1:21 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

JEFFERSON COUNTY - As a community, we promised 18 years ago that we would never forget.

We haven't.

Copyright 2016 KUSA


