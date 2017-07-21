Most durable back to school brands

School backpack on wooden background (Photo: seb_ra, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Back to School season is slowly creeping up on us. This year, buy products that will match the wear and tear of a year of heavy homework loads, leaking lunches and any other stain, rip or tear in our way.

Backpacks

All of these backpacks were tried and tested by the Good Housekeeping Research Institute. The GHRI tested were evaluated for comfort, portability, space capacity, features, abrasion, water repellency, and spot staining. The same bags were then examined by younger consumers - schoolchildren - for a final world. These guys are at the top of their class:

Inside the pencil box

These pens and pencils all make the Top 100 Amazon back-to-school items, and have features on several lists by The Sweet Home, Office Depot and Staples.

Binders

The wire bound notebooks and bound binders are the definition of heavy duty. They defy any drop; no matter how many times they're flung open or thrown into a bag.

Arts and crafts

These colored pencils are preferred by artists and students alike. They're wax based and have a soft core, and are available in a 24 and 48 pack.

Lunchtime

This year, The Sweet Home conducted a 30+ hour research study on the best lunch boxes on the market. Yes, you read that right. These are the best of the best - easy-to-carry, keep stains and smells from lingering, easy to clean and the most durable of the competitors.

© 2017 WUSA-TV