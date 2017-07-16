Parents, students agree with no homework policy

Photo: Getty Images

Kids at summer. They're not thinking about school and homework, but Maddox Borer knows that will change in a month.

"I spend an hour and half doing homework." And that's just during after care. The 10-year-old fifth-grader says he does another hour of homework at home.

"There's a lot of homework. We have a lot of pages to do math, pages for spelling, grammar and reading."

How does he feel about going to school the next day after spending two hours on homework the night before?

"I feel like staying home."

This is why Maddox's father, David Borer, agrees with Marion County's superintendent's no homework policy for elementary school kids.

"When they give them too much homework what's it doing? Taking away from them being kids playing."

Another fifth-grader --10-year-old Sean Egloff -- says homework is helpful -- well, the right amount is.

"It wouldn't work," he says of the no homework policy. "Kids would forget what they learned that day."

How much is the right amount for Sean? "Maybe like 32 minutes."

"How much is too much? If it "takes more than 2 hours, that's unreasonable."

Sarasota County leaves homework up to teachers and principals.

Scott Ferguson of the Sarasota School District, says the goal is to "Make it work within reason, make it reflect student learning in the classroom, don't overburden students with work to do at home and have that reinforce learning in the classroom."

Asked what he thought the right amount of time for homework, Maddox answers, "I would like half an hour."

He says that would give him more time to do things he likes to do

