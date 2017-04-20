Man attempts to take Memorial Middle School student from bus stop

HOUSTON- A man attempted to pick up a Memorial Middle School student in his vehicle as she waited for her school bus on Tuesday morning.

According to the Spring Branch Independent School District, the incident happened between 7:25 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. at a bus stop on St. Mary’s Lane near the intersection at Kirkwood. The suspect approached the girl and told her he could giver her a ride to school.

The district said the student ran home and called her parent immediately. The suspect followed the girl to her home continuing to offer her a ride to school.

The student was unharmed and the suspect left the premises eventually.

Spring Branch ISD Police are currently investigating. The police are monitoring bus stops and increasing patrols around the school. They ask the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle reported in this incident.

The suspect was driving a tan or gold Lexus SUV with tinted windows.

If you see this vehicle or have any information, please call SBISD Police at (713) 984-9805.

