Hundreds of DC teachers protest pay

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of teachers rallied at Freedom Plaza Friday morning, saying they deserve more pay and better benefits.
Union members rejected a compensation offer last week. They said it falls far short of what they need.
Teachers claim they haven't had a raise in five years.
According to Salary.com, the median teacher salary in D.C. is about S58,000 a year.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs