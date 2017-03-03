Hundreds of DC teachers protest pay

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of teachers rallied at Freedom Plaza Friday morning, saying they deserve more pay and better benefits.

Union members rejected a compensation offer last week. They said it falls far short of what they need.

Teachers claim they haven't had a raise in five years.

According to Salary.com, the median teacher salary in D.C. is about S58,000 a year.

