Case Western Reserve students plan Tuesday protest over slow response to Facebook shooting

CLEVELAND - Case Western Reserve University Students are planning what they call a 'Security Alert Demonstration' in response to what they believe was 'substantial confusion' during Sunday's Facebook shooting in Cleveland.

In a post written by students Tim Nicholas and Andrew Thompson, the following explanation is given for why students want to hold a demonstration on Tuesday:

On Sunday, Cleveland police in connection with state and federal authorities were conducting a manhunt for an individual who had murdered a victim around 2p at 635 East 93rd Street while on Facebook Live. The individual claimed to have committed multiple, additional homicides and, as of right now, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

This situation prompted Cleveland State University (an institution further from the incident than CWRU), to issue multiple mass emails, texts, and phone calls beginning at 5:05p. CSU also issued an emergency shelter alert at 5:23p. Further, East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland were placed on lock down and the Cleveland Clinic was placed on stand by for mass casualties.

Despite knowing about this incident no later than 4:20p, its proximity to campus, and being called upon by countless students to issue a response, the University refused to alert the campus until after 6p. Furthermore, the information issued via text was sparse (such as whether or not CWRU was on a lockdown) and referenced an email for detail that was not sent using the established CWRU security alert address. This resulted in substantial confusion for many students.

This demonstration is an opportunity for students to express their concerns about how the University handled the situation. More than that, though, this event will an opportunity to demand that positive, constructive steps be taken to make the University a safer place to live, study, and work in the future. The event will take the form of a protest in front of Adelbert followed by a march to USG's General Assembly meeting at 7p.

Thompson added the following on his personal Facebook page: Although this demonstration is a step towards getting answers and holding the University accountable, please understand that, more than anything, this event will an opportunity to demand that positive, constructive steps be taken to make the University a safer place to live, study, and work in the future.

The demonstration is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. at the Kelvin Smith Library in the oval area outside.

