Bill would create high school gun education class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers are working on a bill to offer gun education to high school students. It’s likely to be a controversial topic, in the aftermath of the San Bernardino elementary school shooting and recent gun violence around the country.

House Bill 612 would bring gun education into the classroom, but not the ammunition.

It would be strictly coursework, offering an elective for students who wanted to take it. The new bill would authorize the State Board of Education to create and offer a firearm elective course for high school students.

The course would not include the use of live ammunition, in fact, it wouldn't even be in the classroom.

HB 612 states, "The course shall incorporate history, math and science related to firearms and firearm safety."

“To be honest, once in a while they do need safety classes if they’re gonna have them,” one gentleman said in Uptown. “I mean, they’ll sell them to them at 18, so they need to know how to use them.”

The elective class will be taught under the supervision of an adult and parents will likely take comfort in knowing that adults would supervise the course at all times.

“They need to know how to use a weapon,” another woman said. “There’s too many accidents happening with weapons nowadays that if somebody uses a gun and accidentally discharges, you could kill somebody.”

If the bill is passed and goes into law, it would go into effect in the year 2017-2018 school year.

