Local backpack drives in DC, MD and VA

WASHNGTON (WUSA9) - For families who can't always afford new supplies, back to school season can be a struggle. Organizations throughout the area are lending a hand in need with backpack drives and other fundraisers.

Check them out here:

Operation Backpack - Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America offers homeless families support, shelter and food to help them get back on their feet. Their donations help students who aren't confident they'll have clean clothes or supplies for the new year. Visit their website to make a monetary donation or choose to fill a backpack for a student from pre-k through high school.

NCCF Backpack Drive

Each year, the National Center for Children and Families hosts a backpack drive in Bethesda; this year's will take place on August 11th. To help out, you can bring your supplies to their Bethesda office on the day of the drive, or drop them off ahead of time. On their website, the NCCF also offers opportunities to cohost fundraising events and other scheduled drives.

Safe Shore's #Pack2School

Safe Shores works tirelessly to support youth in DC that have suffered as victims of abuse. This back to school season, the organization is hosting a #Pack2SchoolEvent, a book bag packing event for all ages. Volunteers can contribute a cash donation all season long, sponsor a backpack or bring supplies to the packathon on August 2nd.

Horton's Kids Backpack Drive

Horton's Kids is a local non profit that serves the Wellington Park community, in Ward 8 of DC. They provide academic and health support for youth in the Anacostia area. Anually, Horton's Kids hosts a Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, that aims to fill 150 durable backpacks with a full stock of supplies. You can deliver backpacks, supplies, or monetary donations to their Rockville office.

National Community Church School Supply Drive

The National Community Church is packing bags for several neighborhoods on Sunday, August 23rd. Check their website for donation recommendations, which can be delivered to any of their eight campuses.

