Officer helps 5th grader solve math problem

KUSA - From arrests to arithmetic, no problem is too big or small for the Marion, Ohio Police Department.

When 10-year-old Lena ran into some trouble with her math homework, she Facebook messaged the police department for help. Her mom posted screenshots of the exchange on social media, which quickly got hundreds of shares.

Lieutenant B.J. Gruber responded and correctly explained how to solve one problem.

When Lena followed up with a second question that involved multiplication and two sets of parenthesis, Gruber's advice was a little off.

Some on Facebook pointed out he got the order of operations wrong (PEMDAS: parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction) - commonly remembered as "Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally."

Still, Gruber deserves an "A" for effort. He coordinates a program within the department that focuses on public outreach and social media.

Last July, Gruber and his department received an invitation to the White House where former President Obama highlighted their efforts to integrate with the community.

