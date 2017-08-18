Will animals be affected by the eclipse?

With the eclipse right around the corner, there have been many studies talking about how it will affect animals.

Will they think it's a typical day or will they end up having a cow?

Nicole Butler talked with the Chair of Veterinary Sciences, George McCommon, out at Fort Valley State University to hear his take on what may happen come Monday.

Hogging all of the food, it's just a typical day.

Rene Jones runs a farm with more than 30 animals on the grounds, so I spoke with her about how she will prep her animals when the eclipse comes around.

"Really, we aren't doing anything. I don't think we are going to notice any difference. I don't see anything going to sleep during the middle of the day. You know, if anything happens at all, you may hear someone's rooster crow. That's going to be all," Jones says.

I sat down with George McCommon, Fort Valley State's Chair of Veterinary Sciences, to get the information straight from the horse's mouth on what he expects come Monday.

"They might be a little confused by it, just -- it's not what they expected -- but I don't think they are thinking any different than a really cloudy day. I think they are just going to take it in stride," McCommon says.

He says most people who work with animals believe that they will ignore the eclipse all together.

McCommon says domestic animals won't be fooled into hitting the hay early and expects them to keep on grazing.

"In fact, if anything, I can see them seeing it as a benefit because, 'Gee, it just got a little bit cooler,'" he says.

He says nocturnal wildlife might be affected the most -- they may wake up and get fooled.

"I can see them suddenly waking up at 2 in the afternoon and it's dark and thinking, 'Well, I need to get up and do my business,'" McCommon says.

Many people online are concerned about how animals will be affected if they look up at the sun.

But McCommon says we are more interested in the eclipse than the animals are, and he doesn't think it will a problem for them.

McCommon says if you are concerned about your pet looking up at the sky to keep them inside.

He says as of now, there is not an exact answer to how animals will react, and the American Veterinary Medical Association will be conducting studies on Monday to find out more on the subject.

