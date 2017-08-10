Three things to know about viewing the eclipse in DC

(Photo: Ig0rZh/ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Great American Solar Eclipse takes place on Monday, August 21st. A Total Solar Eclipse will go from coast-to-coast in the United States for the first time in 99 years. This is a big deal!

The path of the total eclipse runs from Oregon to South Carolina. We will not be in the path of the total eclipse, so if you plan to travel to the path – expect long back-ups on the roads and travel delays due to high volume of people trying to make it to the path.

Here in the DC metro, we will not fall in the path of the total eclipse, but will still get a partial eclipse.

On Monday afternoon, peaking at 2:42PM, 81% of the sun will be covered by the moon, darkening the sky and lowering the temperature.

If you want to watch – you must have the correct protection. It’s dangerous to look up at the sun. You’ll need either certified solar eclipse glasses, a solar viewer, or a pinhole viewer/projector.

