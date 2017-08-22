Pregnant Georgia woman's eclipse picture is one you won't forget

A Georgia woman has more than one reason to remember Monday’s eclipse.
A stunning image shows the very-pregnant Nichole Carver in shadow of the eclipse at Carters Dam in south Chatsworth.
Lisa Cruikshank, Carver’s mother-in-law, is the photographer who took the pictures. She said two photos for used to make the final composite image because the sun was soon high.
