Pregnant Georgia woman's eclipse picture is one you won't forget

Still Pearl Photography

A Georgia woman has more than one reason to remember Monday’s eclipse.

A stunning image shows the very-pregnant Nichole Carver in shadow of the eclipse at Carters Dam in south Chatsworth.

Lisa Cruikshank, Carver’s mother-in-law, is the photographer who took the pictures. She said two photos for used to make the final composite image because the sun was soon high.

See behind-the-scenes photos here:

More Eclipse photos:

PHOTOS: #Eclipse11: Behind the scenes at Rabun County

© 2017 WXIA-TV