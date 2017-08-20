No solar eclipses sunglasses? No problem!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Branley family told WUSA 9, "NO!" when we asked if they’d sell one of their Solar Eclipse glasses for $50!

“I don’t think so! We want to experience – We want to get to watch it!” said Anne and Michael Branley with their two sons.

They got a pair of Smithsonian glasses after viewing a show at the Air & Space Museum’s Planetarium. Everyone else just trying to get a pair at the door walked-away empty handed!

“Total black-yeah, I can’t see,” said Patrick and Michael Branley once they put the glasses on. Dad put on a pair and looked up at the sun.

“That’s really!” you heard him gasping behind his sons.

Dad [Michael Branley] told WUSA 9 not only has he not seen a Solar Eclipse, but this was his first time viewing the sun on his own!

“It’s remarkable… to know that’s the sun… it looks like that’s something you’d see in the National Gallery of Art. It does. It doesn’t even look like a natural phenomenon, but there it is.”

Patrick Branley tells WUSA 9, “When I was little, I remember I just try to look at the sun. I know that sounds stupid but I just tried to see, but I could see…and with these on it’s like, clear, it’s like, beautiful.”

What Patrick said about trying to look at the sun, it’s not stupid. It’s really important, and it’s what every doctor and scientist are warning against!

If you didn’t score a pair of Solar Eclipse Sunglasses, no worries! We were able to build a Solar Eclipse viewing box out of something plenty of people have at home, a cereal box! It was easy to do if you follow the directions correctly!

All you need is an empty (not ripped) cereal box, scotch tape, scissors, a white piece of paper and aluminum foil.

You tape a white piece to the bottom of the empty box, cut two [square] holes on each end of the top. Cover one side with a piece of aluminum foil and tape all that down. Then, poke a pin-sized hole through the aluminum foil.

Voila!

You then put your back to towards the sun and bring the cereal box viewer towards you face with the aluminum foil hole also facing the sun. You may have to adjust a few times before you can see the sun’s projection through the hole onto the white piece of paper at the bottom of your box.

You’ll be able to see the dark crescent moving through as the moon begins to cover the sun during the Solar Eclipse.

It took us all of 3-5 minutes to complete the cereal box viewer.

Meteorologist Howard Bernstein says you don't even have to use a cereal box. You can use any box. Just remember, the longer the box, the bigger your projection is!

We did just that, taping a white piece of paper to the inside end of a big, old box we found sitting around the WUSA 9 newsroom. We then punched a hole on the opposite side with a Push Pin. No Scotch tape or aluminum foil needed and it worked just fine!

There are a few other hacks you can use! Check out Meteorologist Melissa Nord’s video!

Solar Eclipses are something the younger Michael Branley says he wasn’t interested in until now.

“I’m really excited to see what happens tomorrow!” he told WUSA 9. His younger brother took a big exhale and said, “I can’t wait!”

Be safe!

