Miss the total eclipse? Here are the dates you need to know!

In case you were not in a spot to see Monday's total solar eclipse, you're in luck. The United States will see two more by 2050.



On April 8, 2024, the moon will block all of the sun between Texas and Maine.



On August 12, 2045, total darkness will be experienced from Northern California to Florida.

"I'm a little bummed," said NASA scientist Alexa Halford. She watched the eclipse from NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt where the moon blocked about 80 percent of the sun. Her team of scientists hopes to apply for a grant to go to Antarctica, where there will be another solar eclipse December 4, 2021. "I'll get my shot, I'm sure," said Halford.



Travelers can also catch back-to-back solar eclipses in South America. On July 2, 2019, totality will track through the South Pacific to Chile and Argentina. Then, along a similar path on December 14, 2020.

You can find out more about upcoming eclipses by clicking here.

