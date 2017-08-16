Frustrated That You Can't Find Eclipse Glasses? Read These Other Options

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Did you buy eclipse glasses online only to later find out it was a scam and they don't officially meet the ISO requirements by the American Astronomical Society? Or maybe you just waited too long, there's no time to have glasses shipped to you from an online retailer and all of the local retailers are sold out.

Here are a few last-minute options so that you can still view the eclipse on Monday.



1. Try Welding Goggles. They'll have to be #12 or higher, meaning they let in very little light.

2. The Old School Way. Make a pinhole projector, pinhole viewer, or use a colander to view the changing lights during the eclipse. With these methods, you put your back to the sun and view on the ground, not by looking at the sun.

3. View it online. There will be plenty of online live-streams. If you hook up a live stream to your big HDTV, it may feel like the real thing, but you won't see it in person.

4. Find and Eclipse Viewing Event that offers free glasses! There are several events around town offered by libraries and Smithsonian museums. There is also a WUSA 9 - WPGC Solar Eclipse Event! Check out the info here.

