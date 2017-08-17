Duck Donuts to release limited edition eclipse assortment

To celebrate the ultra-rare eclipse, Duck Donuts is celebrating with a limited-time assortment of doughnuts. (Photo: Lee, Vincent)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The great solar eclipse just might be made for doughnut lovers.

To celebrate the ultra-rare event, Duck Donuts is celebrating with a limited-time assortment of doughnuts. The assortment will feature warm, made-to-order doughnuts such as chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles, vanilla icing with Oreo and hot fudge drizzle, and chocolate icing topped with a marshmallow drizzle.

The doughnuts will be available starting August 19 and run through August 21.

“Solar eclipse events are being planned across the country and we’re here to help bring an extra themed treat to the viewing party,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “We’ve been told our donuts are out of this world, and now this assortment offers a way for our customers to see them in a new light.”

Participating Duck Donuts include shops in the Carolinas include Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville, Huntersville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Preorders are available for large quantities. Click here for more information and to find a Duck Donuts shop near you.

